STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pilot has more support in Congress than he thinks: MLA from Gehlot camp

While insisting that he was till loyal to Gehlot, Prashant Bairwa made the startling claim that the rebel leader could have enjoyed the support of "40 to 45" MLAs and not the 18 he has now.

Published: 07th August 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAISALMER: A Congress MLA staying at the resort where those in the Ashok Gehlot camp are holed up on Thursday claimed that dissident leader Sachin Pilot has more "well-wishers" than he thinks.

While insisting that he was till loyal to Gehlot, Prashant Bairwa made the startling claim that the rebel leader could have enjoyed the support of "40 to 45" MLAs and not the 18 he has now.

Bairwa, once considered loyal to Pilot, told this to a news channel when he came out of Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel for a health check-up.

The Congress MLAs are lodged there ahead of the assembly session commenting on August 14.

The Congress has accused the BJP of the bid to topple its government in the state after Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Commenting on it, the Congress MLA said those backing Pilot will be the first to desert him.

ALSO READ | Gehlot vs Pilot: Congress 'upbeat', claims majority ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session

"Pilot had a big team; he had no idea," the MLA said.

"It would have been better had he taken advice from people like us and then, I believe, the number there could have been 40 or 45, not 19. But he did not take advice from us. I think somebody else was playing the game," he added.

"He has his well-wishers here also but it does not mean that we will not vote for the Congress. We will 100 per cent vote for the Congress," said the MLA indicating at the floor test.

Bairwa also said the BJP is involved in the episode.

Mistakes can made by anyone, he said, adding that it is possible that they (dissident) want to come back but are not being allowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp