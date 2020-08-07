STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab hooch tragedy: SAD leaders including Bikram Majithia detained during protest

Talking to reporters at the protest site, Majithia dubbed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to Tarn Taran to meet families of the victims as a mere photo op.

Published: 07th August 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab hooch tragedy

Punjab Police try to stop workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha who were marching towards the residence of MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu during a protest over the hooch tragedy. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Some leaders of opposition SAD including Bikram Singh Majithia were briefly detained here on Friday by the police as they tried to stage a protest near the Punjab Raj Bhawan demanding dismissal of the Congress government in the state over the hooch tragedy.

Talking to reporters at the protest site, Majithia dubbed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to Tarn Taran to meet families of the victims as a mere photo op.

        Demanding a CBI probe into the incident which has so far claimed 121 lives, the senior Akali leader said, "Our party demands justice for the victims.

We will continue our fight till they get justice.

      Another senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the chief minister made a show of visiting the victim families.

      The truth is that he paid a twenty minute visit to the police lines in Tarn Taran which was heavily guarded as the Congress government feared a backlash from the people," he said.

People were summoned to be present like they are in a durbar due to which a large number of them refused to come despite intense pressure from SPs and DSPs deputed specifically for this purpose," he said.

"The chief minister also refused to visit Amritsar and Batala  the two other sites of the hooch tragedy.

.

.

, he added.

      The Akali leaders demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for each family of the victims.

        Bhunder said since there was no scope of justice from the Congress government, the SAD leaders had come to the Raj Bhawan as they wanted to request Governor V P Singh Badnore to take action on the representation submitted to him on Thursday by a SAD-BJP delegation led by Sukhbir Singh Badal and Manoranjan Kalia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab hooch tragedy SAD leaders detained Bikram Singh Majithia
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp