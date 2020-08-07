STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Three held for communal posts on social media on Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan' day

Published: 07th August 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Three persons, including a doctor, linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been arrested for their social media posts on the day of Ram temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' which was allegedly against communal amity, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay said they received information on Wednesday about some people sitting in clinic of Dr Aleem forwarding messages on WhatsApp and tweeting comments which were against communal amity and national integrity.

When police reached there, Dr Aleem, Kamruddin and Sahibe Alam were found involved in the act, he said.

All the three have been arrested.

Among them Sahibe Alam was the former office bearer of PFI and working as media incharge of SDPI, the police officer said.

Both Dr Aleem and Kamruddin were members of SDPI WhatsApp group, he said, adding a detailed probe about their links to SDPI and PFI was underway.

