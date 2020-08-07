STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vice President bats for NEP

It is very important to preserve and promote our languages. Time and again, I have said there should be no imposition and no opposition to any language.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday threw his weight behind the National Education Policy (NEP), while welcoming the decision of teaching primary school children in their mother tongue.
While delivering ‘Mrs Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy Memorial Lecture’ organised by the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Group of Schools on their official YouTube channel, Naidu said, “I am happy that the NEP gives importance to mother tongues in schools.

It is very important to preserve and promote our languages. Time and again, I have said there should be no imposition and no opposition to any language. Children must be provided an opportunity to learn as many languages as possible.” 

“The NEP document says the three-language formula will continue to be implemented while keeping in mind Constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, and the need to promote multi-lingualism as well as national unity.

The NEP also states that there will be greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any State,” Naidu added. “Mrs Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy promoted our culture and value systems to the children through these schools. That is why I admire her work,” the V-P said.

