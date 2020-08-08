STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5-month-old kidnapped in Assam, body found buried in jungle

The baby was abducted on the night of August 4 after the kidnappers entered the house through a window, police said.

Published: 08th August 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 06:23 PM

By PTI

SILCHAR: The body of a five-month-old baby, allegedly kidnapped from home while his parents were asleep, was recovered from a jungle in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

The body was dug out in the jungle in the Rangirghat area on Friday and sent for postmortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, they said.

The baby was abducted on the night of August 4 after the kidnappers entered the house through a window, police said.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom from the family, a source said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, and they took the investigators to the spot where the body was found buried, police said.

The motive behind the kidnapping and the killing is yet to be fully ascertained as an investigation is underway, they said.

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Hoque Laskar demanded that those behind the incident should be hanged.

Laskar, who is an MLA from Sonai where the incident happened, told PTI that he has asked police to take strict action against the accused and ensure that the case is tried in a fast track court.

