STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Acute farming heightens pandemic risk’

It has been suggested that habitat disturbance might cause predictable changes in the local diversity and taxonomic composition of potential reservoir hosts.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A woman farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 pandemic triggered by animal-origin coronavirus brought to focus zoonotic diseases and now, a nature study finds that land-use change — conversion of natural habitats to agricultural or urban ecosystems — is widely recognised to influence the risk and emergence of zoonotic disease in humans. 

‘Zoonotic host diversity increases in human-dominated ecosystems’ led by researchers from the University College London’s Centre for Biodiversity & Environment Research suggested that global changes in the mode and the intensity of land use are creating expanding hazardous interfaces between people, livestock and wildlife reservoirs of zoonotic disease.

The team analysed 6,801 ecological assemblages and 376 host species worldwide, controlling for research effort, and showed that land use has global and systematic effects on local zoonotic host communities.
“When we convert natural habitats to our uses, we inadvertently increase the probability of transmission of zoonotic infectious diseases, which are caused by pathogens that can jump from animals to humans,” said Rory Gibb, one of the authors. It has been suggested that habitat disturbance might cause predictable changes in the local diversity and taxonomic composition of potential reservoir hosts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus farming COVID-19
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp