Bhopal diary

Multi-crore scam in bus purchases: Digvijaya

Rajya Sabha member and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh has written to the DG of state’s EOW alleging a multi-crore scam in purchase of buses by Bhopal City Link Limited in 2013. Singh has demanded lodging of an FIR into the complaint in the matter by Bhopal-based Capital Roadways director Charanjit Singh Gulati. The complaint is pending with the EOW since 2016. In the complaint it has been alleged that a scam of around Rs 7 crore was committed in 2013 by purchasing three-year-old buses worth Rs 24 lakh each.

Ex-minister demands ballot paper for by-elections

Former minister and senior Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma has written to the President of India and the Election Commission, demanding that ballot papers be used in the by-elections for 27 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on the lines of recent parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka. Verma has submitted that judicious mix of face mask, hand sanitizers, social distancing and ballot papers ensured 71% voting in the island nation even during the coronavirus pandemic. The EC has been requested to follow the same model for safe by-elections in MP. The commission is yet to finalise the dates for the 27 crucial assembly by-polls which may decide the future of state’s politics. In Lanka the elections were done through the ballot paper to prevent corona infection.

Woman ends 28-year fast after bhoomi pujan

The bhoomi pujan for the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has not only triggered nationwide celebrations but also marked the end of a 28-year-long fast by an elderly woman in Jabalpur. Urmila Chaturvedi, an octogenarian, had quit eating proper food on December 6, 1992 — the day the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya. She had vowed to have proper food only after temple construction began at Ayodhya. “Now the vow is complete. I’ll soon go to Ayodhya with family,” said Chaturvedi.

Sisters demand hospital as Rakhi gift

The residents of Nepanagar town in Burhanpur district have been demanding a multi-facility hospital in the town for a long. This Raksha Bandhan, this demand was given a voice in a short film in which sisters were seen asking from brothers for the hospital as a Rakhi gift. The short film, made by local artist Sanatan Yadav, appeals all sisters to ask their brothers to be part of a popular mission of working for the long-awaited multi-facility hospital in the town. The residents of the Nepanagar town currently have to rush to other cities for proper medical treatment.

