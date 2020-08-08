STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Border row: India, China hold Major General-level talks on disengagement process

The Major General-level talks began at 11 AM at a border personnel meeting point in Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) area on the Chinese side of the LAC and concluded at 7:30 PM, sources said.

Published: 08th August 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region.

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region. (File photo| AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Division commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies met on Saturday for a long overdue discussion on the Depsang bulge standoff in eastern Ladakh. "Major Generals of both sides met at 11am at Daulat Beg Oldi. Depsang is included in the itinerary," a senior army officer said.

The two sides will also discuss other areas where talks for disengagement have not made much progress. The Indian side is being led by Major General Abhijit Bapat, the General Officer Commanding of the 3 Division, which is entrusted with defending LAC in Ladakh.

The meeting is significant as the Depsang area has remained out of the discussions so far. The Chinese army has moved to a point called the Y-Junction at the Depsang bulge, a narrow outlet. The Chinese are in a position to prevent Indian soldiers from reaching five patrolling points, each of which cover an area of 10-15 sq km.

ALSO READ | World has lot riding on India and China relations: Jaishankar on LAC crisis

The patrolling points are 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13. The Chinese side has not honoured an agreement between the Corps Commanders for disengagement from all the standoff points. While the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back from the Galwan Valley, it has continued its presence at Gogra (PP 17A) and on the ridge of Finger 4 on the northern side of the Pangong Lake.

The ambiguous behaviour of the PLA has prompted the Indian side to begin preparations for a long haul, with winter stocking of troops in full swing. So far five Corps Commander level talks have taken place. India has insisted on a complete disengagement and moving back to the pre-May locations from the standoff locations. 

Even after the agreements, the Chinese side has not disengaged. There have been multiple talks at diplomatic level as well, but without any result. Both sides have committed around 40,000 troops, including armoured vehicles, artillery and missile launchers apart from major infantry troops on the ground in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army has also made precautionary deployments on other portions of the LAC.

ALSO READ | PM should begin 'satyagraha' by cleaning 'garbage of falsehood' on Chinese aggression: Rahul

Ready for long haul

The Army has already made elaborate plans to maintain current strength of troops and weapons along the LAC during the harsh winter months in eastern Ladakh and all other sensitive areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Army chinese army Line of Actual Control LAC Ladakh standoff
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp