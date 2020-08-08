Close shave for Mumbai-bound Air Asia flight after bird-hit during take-off from Ranchi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a close shave for an Air Asia flight to Mumbai, the pilot applies emergency brakes after observing sparks underneath the aircraft while taking off from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at 11:50 am on Saturday. Airport officials said all 176 passengers on board are safe.

“Brakes were applied by the pilot after a bird hit the flight while taking off instigating sparks from the engine of the aircraft,” said an official at the Birsa Munda Airport requesting anonymity.

The engine of the aircraft is being examined for technical snags, if any, following which it will depart for Mumbai, he added.

The flight is likely to take off at around 2:30 pm.