CPI(M) lodges police complaint against fake social media post by Sitaram Yechury

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal CPI(M) Saturday filed a police complaint against a fake social media post attributed to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) state secretary and Politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra in a letter to Kolkata Police deputy commissioner to the cyber crime cell said an image of Yechury is being circulated in the social media with the watermark of a website.

"In the said image malicious statements are being attributed to our General Secretary in a manner which will ultimately lead to communal disharmony," Mishra said in his complaint.

He shared the link of the social media post attributed to Yechury.

It also appears that the said social media page has a website spreading a variety of other malicious misinformation.

Kindly take steps against the persons spreading such misinformation and restrain them from publishing such inflammatory material," he added.

A Kolkata Police senior official confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said it was being looked into.