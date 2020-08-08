STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gauhati University to resume regular classes from September 1

On August 1, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the state was preparing to reopen schools and colleges from September 1.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

The university will reopen the hostels and conduct exams with the physical presence of students (Photo | educationiconnect.com)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University will reopen from September 1 to resume regular classes.

This comes following the state government’s decision to reopen schools and colleges from September 1.

“This is for the information of all concerned that Gauhati University is preparing to restart regular classes for post-graduate (PG) 4th semester, under-graduate (UG) 6th semester, LLB 6th semester and BALLB, BBA LLB and B.COM LLB 10th semester,” the varsity said in a notification.

It will reopen the hostels and conduct exams as well with the physical presence of students. Exams for UG and PG students will commence from September 22 and September 25 respectively.

“The matter has reference to the proposed government guidelines, notified by the Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education, Assam, for reopening of degree colleges from September 1,” the notice reads.

It added that the plan as chalked out was subject to changes as per the directive of the University Grants Commission if any. The state government had earlier left the decision on the reopening of the universities to the wisdom of their vice-chancellors.

On August 1, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the state was preparing to reopen schools and colleges from September 1.

“We are mentally preparing to reopen schools and colleges from September 1 pending the Central government’s approval,” Sarma had then said.

He had also said that there would be no school for students up to class IV. However, the reopening of schools will come with a set of riders. One of them is that all teachers and staff have to “mandatorily” undergo the Covid-19 tests before August 30.

For the students of V-VIII, the classes can be conducted at a village field or an open space. A maximum of 15 students can attend the classes at a time. The students of IX-XII can, however, attend the classes in their schools. The students of IX and XI will have classes twice a week while classes will be four days a week for the students of X and XII.

Assam has 55,496 Covid-19 cases including 132 deaths. There are now 18,137 active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gauhati University GU GU reopening Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp