Gauhati University to resume regular classes from September 1

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University will reopen from September 1 to resume regular classes.

This comes following the state government’s decision to reopen schools and colleges from September 1.

"This is for the information of all concerned that Gauhati University is preparing to restart regular classes for post-graduate (PG) 4th semester, under-graduate (UG) 6th semester, LLB 6th semester and BALLB, BBALLB and B.COM LLB 10th semester,” the varsity said in a notification.

It will reopen the hostels and conduct exams as well with the physical presence of students. Exams for UG and PG students will commence from September 22 and September 25 respectively.

"The matter has reference to the proposed government guidelines, notified by the Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education, Assam, for reopening of degree colleges from September 1," the notice reads.

It added that the plan as chalked out was subject to changes as per directive of the University Grants Commission, if any. The state government had earlier left the decision on the reopening of the universities to the wisdom of their vice chancellors.

On August 1, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the state was preparing to reopen schools and colleges from September 1.

"We are mentally preparing to reopen schools and colleges from September 1 pending the Central government's approval," Sarma had then said.

He had also said that there would be no school for students up to class IV.

However, the reopening of schools will come with a set of riders. One of them is that all teachers and staff have to “mandatorily” undergo the Covid-19 tests before August 30.

For the students of V-VIII, the classes can be conducted at a village field or an open space. A maximum of 15 students can attend the classes at a time. The students of IX-XII can, however, attend the classes in their schools. The students of IX and XI will have classes twice a week while classes will be four days a week for the students of X and XII.

Assam has 55,496 Covid-19 cases including 132 deaths. There are now 18,137 active cases.

