India opposes Nepal's installation of omni-directional CCTV cameras on border near Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: After Nepal installed omni-directional CCTV cameras on India-Nepal border near Champawat district of Uttarakhand, Indian authorities raised their objections in their recently concluded meet on Tuesday.

Omni-directional CCTV cameras provide 360 degree view which has become a concern to security agencies of the Indian side.

SN Pandey, district magistrate of Champawat district said, "The issue was raised with the Nepalese authorities to which they have assured to look into, along with other matters pertaining to border issues."

Nepalese authorities, responding to the objections of the Indians assured that all 'issues' will be resolved through talks.

Officials from the Sea Sashastra Bal which guards and patrols the India-Nepal border for India who were also in the meeting raised their concerns of this new installation of the cameras.

An official on the condition of anonymity said, "This seems to keep watch on movement of Indian border patrols. We have objected to the installation."

Authorities from India and Nepal after an informal meeting on Tuesday to 'maintain status quo', assured each other that no activity will be carried out on the 'No Man's Land' which has become a bone of contention near Champawat district.

From the Indian side, Champawat district magistrate, superintendent of police, and commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) attended the meeting.

Earlier, last month, Nepalese people erected pillars for fencing the no-man’s land near the border on July 22.

Nepalese residents reportedly built up around 23 wood and concrete structures in no man's land on Indian side last week which became a thorny issue between authorities and people of both countries.

The Nepalese people are claiming the land theirs contrary to the claims of India that the said land spanning about 150 square meters is 'No Man's Land'.

According to the Indian officials, Nepalese nationals had encroached upon area near Pillar 811 and Tanakpur barrage in Champawat district claiming to be theirs.

Meanwhile, Nepalese authorities have written to India to not stop their people's movement into Limipiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh areas which the Himalayan nation claims its own.

The letter, dated July 28, 2020 addressed to aunb-divisional magistrate of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district mentioning Sugauli treaty between Nepal and British East India Company in 1815 said that the movement of the Nepalese people in these areas are natural and Indian authorities should not obstruct them.

The letter written in response to a letter by Indian authorities dated July 14, 2020 asserting the treaty says that according to the treaty areas which are east to Kali (Mahakali) river- Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, Lipulekh, Gunji, Nabi and Kuti are Nepal’s.