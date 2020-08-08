STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kozhikode plane crash: AI Express pilots aborted two landings due to tailwind, says official

Due to the unfortunate crash landing of the aircraft, at least 19 passengers have been declared dead including two pilots of the plane.

Published: 08th August 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

he Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India (AI) Express pilots, who have died in Kerala plane crash tragedy, attempted two landings before the final landing at the tabletop runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. Two landings were aborted by pilots due to tailwind.

"According to weather radar, approach was for runway 28 but as pilots found difficulties they went around twice and came from the opposite side on runway 10 and the plane crash-landed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport," a senior investigator from DGCA told ANI.

SEE PICS | Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 19 dead, over 40 grievously injured

Air India Express IX-1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut was operating under Vande Bharat Mission flight. "Total 190 persons were on board. Visibility was 2,000 metre and rains were reported. Aircraft was at full speed while landing and overshot the runway 10. It continued running to the end of runway and fell down in the valley and broke down into two pieces," the DGCA said.

Due to the unfortunate crash landing of the aircraft, at least 19 passengers have been declared dead including two pilots of the plane.

"There were 184 passengers and 6 crew on board flight IX-1344, but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight. Unfortunately, the pilots have passed away and we are in touch with their families at this grief hour," the Air India Express statement.

The accident occurred at 7.40 pm on Friday. Search and rescue operations have been completed and all the injured have been sent to various hospitals in Kerala. Emergency Command Centre was immediately activated after the news of the accident.

The Emergency Response Team members and GO Teams were sent to the accident scene to render necessary help to assist the emergency services and local authorities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air india express Air india Kozhikode plane crash
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp