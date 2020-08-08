STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram's Lengpui airport safe for landing of Airbus 320 and cargo flights: Official

The official's assertion came in the backdrop of an Air India plane crashing at Keralas Kozhikode airport, killing at least 18 people Friday.

Published: 08th August 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Pakistan had suspended all international flights on March 21 and domestic flight operations on March 26. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Among five airports in the country having tabletop runways, Mizoram's Lengpui airport is safe for landing of passenger aircraft like Airbus A320 and mid size cargo planes, an official said on Saturday.

The official's assertion came in the backdrop of an Air India plane crashing at Keralas Kozhikode airport, killing at least 18 people Friday.

J.Lalhmingliana, Principal Consultant in the Civil Aviation wing of the General Administration department, told PTI that the runway having 2,500 metres length and whose breadth is 45 metres, has enough space and is strong enough for safe landing.

Lengpui airport, the lone one in Mizoram, is located about 32 km northwest of capital Aizawl.

The construction of the airport began in 1995 and it was inaugurated on December 8,1998 by former deputy prime minister L K Advani.

Four airports having tabletop runways at Kozhikode, Mangalore (Karnakata), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) and Pakyong (Sikkim) are operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), while the Mizoram's Lengpui airport is with the state government.

Tabletop runways are constructed on hilly or elevated terrains.

Also, there could be low lying areas adjacent to such runways and there could be gorges at the end of such runways.

Lalhmingliana said that the airport has almost all the required safety features like Instrument Landing System (ISL), runway lights and Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR), among others.

He said that the two-decade-old airport is fit for landing of passenger aircraft like Airbus A320 carrying 190 to 200 passengers and cargo planes and transport aircraft like C-17 Globemaster, Il-76 and super hercules, among others.

"Unless there is human error, plane crash and other accidents are unlikely to happen," he said.

He said that the airport had witnessed a minor incident 10 years ago, when a charter airline-North East Shuttle- carrying around 15 passengers fell off to not so a deep gorge due to wrong landing by an inexperienced pilot.

However, there were no casualties, he added.

Lalhmingliana said that the runway of the airport is normal though it has been classified as tabletop.

According to the official, renovation and extension of the airport- its building and terminal- is in progress during Covid-19 period.

He said two airlines- Air India and IndiGo are currently operating from the airport.

While Air India operate on Kolkata-Aizawl-Imphal route on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, IndiGo operates on Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl sector on Monday, Friday and Saturday, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lengpui airport Kozhikode air crash Kerala plane crash Kozhikode plane crash
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp