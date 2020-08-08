MoS Kailash Choudhary tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and asked those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

"As part of a health checkup after exhibiting some symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with in the past few day are kindly requested to go into self-isolation and get themselves tested. Thank you to all my well-wishers," Choudhary tweeted.

He said that he had trouble breathing and has a low fever and is admitted to a hospital.

"I have a little fever and am having trouble breathing. I am under observation of doctors at a hospital. I urge you all not to worry. You can call me if there is anything of importance," Choudhary said in a following tweet.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan.

(With ANI inputs)