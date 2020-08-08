STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP student gets bail on condition of two-month social media sabbatical

social media.

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench granted bail to an 18-year-old student with a condition that he will have to take a two-month sabbatical from social media for "digital detoxification".

A single bench of Justice Anand Pathak directed Harendra Tyagi, a high school pass out, to submit a monthly report about his "digital detoxification" at the police station concerned.

The court on Tuesday also ordered him to complete his studies for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT).

The applicant's counsel Sushant Tiwari told PTI that Tyagi was arrested after he had ventured out of his home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to buy some tobacco and got into a fight with the shopkeeper in Bhind district.

READ| We used social media judiciously, say UPSC toppers

The accused, who has been in custody since June 24, has been charged with voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Tiwari informed the court that his client had learnt a lesson the hard way and considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the case must be considered sympathetically.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Pathak granted bail to the accused with some conditions.

The court directed that the accused will have to exit all social media groups and he should not be present on any social media platform for two months for "digital detoxification".

"Every month the applicant will have to submit a report about his digital detoxification at the concerned police station and any default shall disentitle him from benefit of bail," the order read.

Apart from this, the accused was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with one solvent surety of like amount for his release on bail.

TAGS
Madhya Pradesh High Court social media
