STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NGT directs UP Pollution Control Board to recover Rs 1.90 crore form industrial unit in Amroha

The environmental compensation of Rs 1.90 crore was finalised after revision and recalculation by a joint committee comprising officials from UPPCB and Central Pollution Control Board.

Published: 08th August 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the UP Pollution Control Board to recover Rs 1.90 crore from an industrial unit for polluting the Ramganga river in Amroha after noting serious violation of environmental norms.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted a report filed by a committee that the unit was granted permission for ground water extraction of 155 KLD for domestic and drinking purpose only.

The green panel also noted that the industrial unit - C L Gupta Export Ltd- lacked treatment facility for effluents.

The environmental compensation of Rs 1.90 crore was finalised after revision and recalculation by a joint committee comprising officials from UPPCB and Central Pollution Control Board.

The committee had earlier computed the amount at Rs 2.49 crore.

The tribunal said that there are serious continuing violations of environmental norms by the industry without corresponding stringent action.

"The unit appears to have played fraud in obtaining NOC for ground water extraction for industrial purpose by falsely representing that purpose of extraction was residential. Action needs to be taken in this regard as per law of the land. Apart from this aspect, compliance with environmental norms needs to be ensured by the industrial unit which needs to be monitored and cross-checked and a further report furnished by the joint Committee through the CPCB," the bench said.

The tribunal directed that a status of compliance be presented on November 30.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Adil Ansari seeking action against illegal discharge of hazardous waste into Ramganga river, a tributary of Ganga, and illegal extraction of ground water by C L Gupta Export Ltd in Amroha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Green Tribunal UP Pollution Control Board
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp