STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna SP probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case reaches Patna, says Mumbai cops obstructing investigation

On Friday, Tiwari had accused the authorities in Mumbai of obstructing the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by quarantining only him, and not the four other officers that accompanied him.

Published: 08th August 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar-cadre IPS officer Vinay Tiwari

Bihar-cadre IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined after he reached Mumbai. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"When I reached the guest house in Mumbai, I received a phone call from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) around 10 in the morning and was told that certain procedures would have to be followed and I complied. The other four officers were not quarantined, neither were other people who arrived on that day. I think this speaks for itself about the intentions of the Maharashtra Police," he said while speaking to the media.

On Friday, Tiwari had accused the authorities in Mumbai of obstructing the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by quarantining only him, and not the four other officers that accompanied him. The BMC claimed that the quarantine was in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He further said, "I did not approach any senior officials regarding this as the issue is not about me personally. A thorough investigation is our constitutional right and the behavior of the authorities in Maharashtra hindered the investigation."

Tiwari also said that the Bihar Police had been in the process of a speedy and fruitful investigation in the last few days and was headed in the right direction

Earlier, a team of four officers of Bihar Police probing the case in Mumbai reached Inspector General Central office in Patna to submit a report on the case on Thursday. The officers refrained from speaking about the findings of the case.

"Now that the case is with CBI, we will be sharing our findings with them," a police officer said.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey had accused the Mumbai Police of being unprofessional in their action of quarantining Tiwari and said that he was being kept as if he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the matter after the central government accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vinay Tiwari Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput investigation
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp