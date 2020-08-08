Punjab hooch tragedy: CM raises compensation to Rs 5 lakh

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an increase in compensation from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh to those who survived the tragedy, but lost eyesight.

Singh said the death toll in the tragedy has risen to 121 with eight more people succumbing to spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, taking the fatality count in the district to 92, while 15 have died in Amritsar and 14 in Gurdaspur. “No one involved will be spared. Whoever is involved will be given strict punishment as per law,” he said while addressing families of the victims.

He met families of the hooch tragedy victims in Tarn Taran district and said it was not an accident but “murder”, for which the culprits will be given strict punishment. The chief minister said properties of those responsible for the ‘unpardonable act’ will also be confiscated.

He was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, CPS to CM Suresh Kumar, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta besides Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib JS Dimpa and MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki. The CM said the investigation into the case is already underway and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has been directed to expedite it.

“Politics is being played even when investigations have just started,” he said when asked about the Opposition taking names of some members from the ruling Congress in connection with the tragedy.

Earlier, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar hit out at the SAD-BJP alliance for allegedly nurturing the liquor mafia.