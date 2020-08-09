After vacating CAG post, Rajiv Mehrishi likely to be Madhya Pradesh governor or Delhi Lt Governor

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Retired IAS officer and former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Rajiv Mehrishi, is likely to be appointed the new Madhya Pradesh governor or made the Lt-Governor of Delhi, in which case the incumbent Anil Baijal will be shifted to Bhopal, sources said.

Mehrishi is understood to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening in this regard. The Raj Bhavan in Bhopal is vacant following the death of Lalji Tandon about two weeks ago. Mehrishi was appointed India’s top public auditor in 2017 after his retirement from the civil services. Mehrishi’s term as CAG ended on Friday.

A former IAS officer of the 1978 batch, he has also served as the finance secretary and the home secretary and is known to be close to Modi. In a quick turn of events this week, former union minister Manoj Sinha was moved to Jammu and Kashmir as the L-G while his predecessor, Girish Chandra Murmu, was brought to Delhi and sworn in as the CAG on Saturday.