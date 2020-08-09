STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another BJP leader shot at by terrorists in J-K's Budgam; third attack on party workers in a week

BJP OBC Morcha district president for Budgam, Abdul Hamid Najar, sustained bullet injuries in abdomen and was sent to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Published: 09th August 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 09:55 AM

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam by terrorists on Sunday morning.

BJP OBC Morcha district president for Budgam, Abdul Hamid Najar, was fired upon by terrorists from close range near Ompora Railway station while he was taking a morning walk.

Abdul Hamid Najar sustained bullet injuries in abdomen and was sent to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

After the attack, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists.

This is the third attack on a BJP worker in the Valley since August 4.

A BJP panch Arif Ahmad was injured in attack in Kulgam district on August 4 while on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad Khanday was gunned down by militants in Kulgam.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the attack on Najar. Calling the incident 'barbaric and an inhuman act', he said terrorists are attacking unarmed people inthe Valley.

Meanwhile, a gunfight erupted in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to sources, a joint team of police, CRPF and army laid siege around Sighanpora area on Saturday evening after receiving inputs about two to three terrorists hiding present in the area.

They said while the security personnel were conducting search operation, they came under fire from terr today morning.

“The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter. The gunfight was going on when reports last poured in,” he said.

