Battling COVID-19: Bihar, first state to incentivize plasma donors

PATNA: Bihar, battling COVID-19, would soon be the first state in the country to incentivize those volunteering to donate their plasma for the treatment of the viral infection.

The health department moved a proposal on the same to the state government for approval, to provide cash incentives aimed at encouraging the voluntary plasma donation.

Confirming this, principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit said that an incentive amount of Rs 5000 would be given to those -- who are cured of the virus to come forward for voluntary plasma donation.

The plasma can be donated at Patna AIIMS following strict medical check-ups by doctors and relevant medical tests.

He said: “Now, the positivity rate of Covid-19 in Bihar has declined to 3.71% as on August 7. The plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus-patients has started and it will certainly help to bring the positivity rate to the lowest.”

According to official figures, 115 plasma donors have donated their plasma so far in the state at Patna AIIMS, where there are 59 severe Covid-19 patients.

To encourage recovered people to donate, the divisional commissioner of Patna, Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal has also launched a drive across all the districts of Patna division.

Sources said a free transportation facility will be provided by the transport department to the plasma donors from their homes to AIIMS and back.