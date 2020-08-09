STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Battling COVID-19: Bihar, first state to incentivize plasma donors

The plasma can be donated at Patna AIIMS following strict medical check-ups by doctors and relevant medical tests. 

Published: 09th August 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

plasma bank

A person donating plasma. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar, battling COVID-19, would soon be the first state in the country to incentivize those volunteering to donate their plasma for the treatment of the viral infection.  

The health department moved a proposal on the same to the state government for approval, to provide cash incentives aimed at encouraging the voluntary plasma donation.

Confirming this, principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit said that an incentive amount of Rs 5000 would be given to those -- who are cured of the virus to come forward for voluntary plasma donation. 

The plasma can be donated at Patna AIIMS following strict medical check-ups by doctors and relevant medical tests. 

He said: “Now, the positivity rate of Covid-19 in Bihar has declined to 3.71% as on August 7. The plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus-patients has started and it will certainly help to bring the positivity rate to the lowest.”

According to official figures, 115 plasma donors have donated their plasma so far in the state at Patna AIIMS, where there are 59 severe Covid-19 patients.

To encourage recovered people to donate, the divisional commissioner of Patna, Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal has also launched a drive across all the districts of Patna division.

Sources said a free transportation facility will be provided by the transport department to the plasma donors from their homes to AIIMS and back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Bihar covid 19 Plasma donation COVID plasma
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp