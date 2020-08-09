STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh diary: All that's happening in 'City of Beauty'

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to implement the paying guest (PG) policy of the UT Administration pertaining to independent houses.

Chandigarh roads, Trees, Greenery

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

Housing Board to go by UT policy on paying guests

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to implement the paying guest (PG) policy of the UT Administration pertaining to independent houses. Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors on Saturday.

However, approval of the UT Administration would be obtained before implementing the policy, he added. The CHB had prepared a draft policy to allow PG accommodations in independent residential houses allotted by the board on the pattern of the policy of the Estate Office, UT. 

City to bring system of lay-bys for city buses

The Chandigarh administration will be introducing a system of lay-bys for buses in the city. These are being introduced on the pattern of cities abroad. The project is likely to be completed in three months. These lay-bys will be constructed by the engineering department on various stretches.

A tender in this regard has been floated at various locations in sectors 4, 27,19,21,22,23,42,51, Dakshin Marg, Shanti Path, sector 46 side. According to the details, these will be constructed at a cost of Rs 22.17 lakh. The transport department, had suggested that the lay-bys be carved out near bus-queue shelters on city’s major roads, depending upon the space available, in the last Road Safety Committee meeting. Once the lay-bys are marked on the roads, the buses can halt there. 

Odd-even rule back in city markets

The Chandigarh administration on Friday reintroduced odd-even system for opening shops in congested markets of the city. It will come into effect from Saturday. In addition to ‘rehri’ markets, the internal market of Sector 8 that houses various eateries will also open on odd-even basis.

In the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by UT administrator VPS Badnore, it was also decided that the scooter repair market in Sector 43 will remain closed on all Sundays and some shops in the mobile market at Sector 22 will remain shut for the next six days. The odd-and even-numbered shops are opened an alternate days.

French Bank to fund water supply project

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has sought a loan of Rs 550 crore from the French development bank, AFD (Agence française de développement), to execute the pan-city 24X7 water supply project. CEO of Smart City KK Yadav said that they had a meeting with the ministry and the French bank officials also in this regard and they are waiting for final approval.

"We just had a video conference with the officials of ministry and the French bank. It will be done shortly," he said.  Meanwhile they had floated a tender worth Rs 162.90 crore for the pilot project of 24×7 water supply in Manimajra and the work will begin by September.

