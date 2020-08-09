STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam draws flak for ‘broken state’ remark

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said it is clear that the BJP has installed its mouthpieces in the administration.

Published: 09th August 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu & Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam

Jammu & Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam (File photo| ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam is under fire from parties over his alleged remarks that J&K was a "broken state" and that no one cried when leaders were detained after Article 370 was scrapped last year.

Senior People's Conference leader Imran Ansari in a series of tweets hit out at Subrahmanyam. "The CS J&K takes pride in dismantling, discrediting the mainstream. Mr CS, you have been here for two years. Wonder, how many people will cry if you are arrested. Hope you focus on your job rather than dabble in politics," he tweeted.

Talking to a group of journalists on Friday, Subrahmanyam reportedly said: "J&K was a 'broken state' — the governance was broken badly, there was no system, no rules, and decay began a long time ago. Not a single soul had cried over detention of political and separatist leaders in August last year, when Centre scrapped J&K’s status."

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said it is clear that the BJP has installed its mouthpieces in the administration. "His statement reflects the inherent agenda of the incumbent to demean people of J&K and their leaders. The line that CS has taken is similar to what BJP leadership has been parroting since August 5 last year," he said.

The PDP termed CS's statement as "sad state of affairs where the top bureaucrat takes pride in dismantling and discrediting the mainstream and brags about it". "The fact that he timed his statement with the swearing-in of the new LG adds a different dimension to it, given the impression that the new incumbent is to revive a political process," said senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar.

Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma said, "The CS is supposed to be neutral."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BVR Subrahmanyam Broken state Jammu kashmir news Kashmir politics
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp