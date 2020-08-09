STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode plane crash: Mortal remains of Captain Sathe reach Mumbai

The mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Wife Sushma Sathe and younger son Dhananjay Sathe pay their respects to the mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe during his funeral ceremony. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought here in a flight on Sunday afternoon.

Sathe's wife Sushma and their son were present.

Pilots, crew of Air India and ground staff paid tributes to the late captain at he airport.

The flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway on Friday night while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including both pilots.

