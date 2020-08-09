Kozhikode plane crash: Mortal remains of Captain Sathe reach Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought here in a flight on Sunday afternoon.

The mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time.

Sathe's wife Sushma and their son were present.

READ|Captain Deepak Sathe returned to flying after surviving air crash in 1990s

Pilots, crew of Air India and ground staff paid tributes to the late captain at he airport.

The flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway on Friday night while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including both pilots.