Madhya Pradesh sarpanch seeks mercy killing after alleging harrassment by minister Meena Singh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Accusing Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Meena Singh and her close relatives of prolonged harassment, a village sarpanch has sought 'ichcha mrityu' (mercy killing) in Umaria district. "Cabinet Minister Meena Singh has been harassing me since last 10 years. Of late, her relatives have started tilling my agricultural land without my consent," alleged Munna Lal, the sarpanch of Karondi Tola village in Umaria district.

"I have submitted a presentation (addressed to the President) to the Umaria district collectorate, seeking Ichcha Mrityu (mercy killing) due to continued harassment by the minister and her relatives. If my plea isn’t allowed, then I along with family will immolate publicly on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)," the village sarpanch said, after submitting a presentation at the Umaria district collectorate.

Cabinet minister Meena Singh, however, denied the allegations against her. "I’ve nothing do with the matter. Residents of the village concerned have been alleging that the money which has come under different government schemes in their bank accounts has been withdrawn by someone else without any information to them," she said.

"The villagers had sought information about it under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and approached me on not getting information, after which I asked officials concerned to look into the matter."