MP Congress MLA Jitu Patwari booked for tweeting 'tampered image' of PM Modi

In the image uploaded by Patwari, the PM is seen wearing a mask and holding a bowl during the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.

Published: 09th August 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh MLA Jitu Patwari (Photo | Jitu Patwari Twitter)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and state Congress media in-charge Jeetu Patwari landed himself in trouble again, this time for allegedly tampering the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posting it with objectionable text over a social media platform.

A case has been registered against Patwari at Indore’s Chhatripura police station in the matter on the complaint of BJP city president Gaurav Randive and further investigations are underway.

According to the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Harinarayan Chari Mishra, the case has been registered against the former minister under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 464 (making a false document) of IPC and further investigations are underway.

Patwari, who was the cabinet minister for sports and youth affairs as well as higher education minister in the erstwhile Kamal Nath government, is also the Congress MLA from Rau seat of Indore district.

A BJP delegation led by Indore city BJP president Gaurav Randive had met the DIG Indore on Saturday late night and submitted a complaint, demanding FIR be registered against Patwari for tampering the picture of PM Modi and posting it along with objectionable text content on the twitter.

The complaint which contained the copy of Patwari’s objectionable social media post, mentioned that the ex-minister had tampered with PM’s picture of August 5 Ram Temple bhoomi pujan ceremony and then made the objectionable tweet.

This isn’t the first time, Patwari has courted controversy, as earlier in June, Patwari’s sexist tweet had triggered a major controversy. But following the controversy, Patwari had deleted the tweet and also apologized for it.

In June, he had courted a major controversy by comparing an array of central schemes, including demonetization, unemployment and GST to ‘daughters’ forced upon the country to get a ‘son’ Vikas (development).

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had subsequently issued notice to Patwari, asking him to apologise to children of the nation for passing such remarks through the tweet and revert to the Commission regarding the same within three days.

