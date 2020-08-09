STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn buried inside graveyard recovered alive in Jharkhand

The baby was recovered after a woman heard him crying while she had gone to fetch a bundle of grass on Saturday evening.

Baby

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby-boy, buried underneath a graveyard was recovered alive in Chandloso village, around 60 kilometres from capital Ranchi.

The lady raised an alarm upon hearing the child's cry and dug him out with the help of villagers. According to police, the baby boy, who was hardly two hours old when recovered, is fit and fine.

“A lady, who had gone to the local ‘Masna Sthal’ (Graveyard meant for burying dead bodies of tribal people) at Chandlaso village under Kuru Block to fetch a bundle of grass for feeding her goats heard a baby crying near the graves. When she tried to find out the crying of the baby, she found a baby boy buried inside the ground,” said Officer in Charge of Kuru Police Station Anil Oraon. 

The newborn, just a few hours old, was buried in such a way with its face outside the ground, that it could breathe easily, he added. 

“One of the families in the village kept the child with them for the night and finally, it was handed over to the local childline, which will get the child treated,” said Oraon. Meanwhile, police are trying to find out the parents of the child so that further action could be taken in this regard, he added.

