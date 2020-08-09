Over 100 kg cowdung stolen in Chhattisgarh village after Baghel govt introduces unique scheme

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a one of its kind theft, a large amount of cowdung was stolen at Rojhi village in Koriya district of north Chhattisgarh. The incident comes days after the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government launched the unique 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' scheme aimed at procuring cowdung at Rs 2 per kg from livestock and dairy owners.

Lalla Ram and Sem Lal, both farmers lodged a complaint with the local Gauthan Samithi (a body that manages cattleshed premises) after they found over 100 kg cowdung missing. The farmers had accumulated the cowdung to sell it to the state government.

Worried over this new form of crime, the samithi members decided to approach the police and filed a complaint.

The state government, on August 5, had transferred Rs 1.65 crore to the accounts of over 46000 cattle owners under the new scheme. In recent months, it had added economic value to cattle dung that witnessed innovative, useful and eco-friendly products moulded out of it. This included rakhis, earthen lamps, idols, nameplates, among other accessories.

“The cowdung was taken away by the locals only who apparently witnessing the exasperation among the villagers and the Gauthan samiti returned it. The issue of theft raised much concern among the villagers. The issue was amicably settled before it could reach the police,” said Sangeeta Lakra, the Koriya district public relation officer.

In Chhattisgarh 5300 Gauthan (cattle-shed premise) have so far been sanctioned under the Suraaji Gaon Yojana, out of which 2408 in rural areas and 377 in the urban are operational.