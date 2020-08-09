Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army shelled mortars at forwarding areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning, prompting retaliation by Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

The shelling in Mankote sector was going on when last reports were received, but there was no report of any casualty, the spokesperson said.

"At about 6:45 am, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," the official added.