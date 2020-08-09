STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: Six BJP MLAs who came to Gujarat leave for unknown destination

The Congress government in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in strife after Deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled and was sacked from the post.

Published: 09th August 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP Flag used for representational purposes. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Six BJP MLAs from Rajasthan who had arrived in Gujarat ahead of the crucial Assembly session in that state starting on August 14 left for an undisclosed location in the early hours of Sunday.

The Congress government in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in strife after Deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled and was sacked from the post.

The six BJP MLAs had reached Somnath from Porbandar on Saturday evening, with one of them telling reporters that the Congress government in Rajasthan was "harassing" opposition MLAs, and that they had come on a pilgrimage to Somnath to seek mental peace.

Speaking on the issue, Gir Somnath BJP general secretary Mansingh Parmar said.

"The MLAs left the guest-house by morning. I have no clue where they went. My responsibility was to receive them when they reached Somnath from Porbandar on Saturday, and get them to the guest-house. I had left after dinner. They were supposed to stay here for two days".

The six MLAs, Nirmal Kumawat, Gopichand Meena, Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Dharamveer Mochi, Gopal Lal Sharma and Gurudeep Singh Shahpini, left between 2am-3am accompanied by local BJP leaders to an undisclosed location, guest-house sources said.

Kumawat had told reporters on Saturday that the Gehlot government lacked a majority in the Assembly and that "he is harassing and putting mental pressure on BJP MLAs using SOG (Special Operations Group) and departmental raids".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Rajasthan BJP
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp