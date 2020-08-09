STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two BSF personnel among four die of COVID-19 in Tripura, 147 fresh cases reported

Of the four fatalities, three were reported from Khowai district and one from West Tripura.

Published: 09th August 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

A medic wearing PPE kit stores samples for COVID-19 testing at a government hospital. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Four more persons, including two BSF personnel, have succumbed to COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the death toll due to the disease to 41, while 147 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,164, an official said on Sunday.

Of the four fatalities, three were reported from Khowai district and one from West Tripura, he said.

"Two BSF personnel and a woman died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment in the Agartala Government Medical College here. One more person also succumbed to the disease," the Health Department official said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

A total of 700 BSF jawans have infected with the disease in the state, he said. The COVID-19 tally in Tripura has increased to 6,164 with 147 new cases, the official said.

Tripura now has 1,929 active cases, while 4,176 people have recovered from the disease and eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 67.74 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 0.66 per cent the official said.

"The test positivity rate in the state has been increased to 3.4 per cent," he said, adding that a total of 1,99, 940 samples have been tested so far. The health department has geared up to introduce plasma therapy for better treatment to the patients," the official said.

"A protocol report has been submitted to a committee for its approval. The authority will seek permission from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the final nod," AGMC's Microbiology Department's head Dr Tapan Majumder said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp