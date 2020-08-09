STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand govt to frame home isolation guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients soon

Uttarakhand has registered a surge in cases in the last two weeks taking the total tally of COVID-19 infected people to 9,632.

healthcare worker

A health care worker collecting samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government will be framing guidelines for home isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients soon. 

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The patients will be kept in home isolation for 17 days and will be monitored by state health department teams through and through before the tests declare them COVID-19 negative. Soon, detailed guidelines will be issued."

Uttarakhand has registered a surge in cases in the last two weeks taking the total tally of COVID-19 infected people to 9,632. Total active cases stand 3,334 while 125 have lost their lives due to contagion in the state.

As Uttarakhand reported the highest numbers of (10) in a single day on Friday, the state mortality rate has jumped to 1.26 per cent, a study revealed. Whereas, the national mortality rate is 2.05 per cent. 

Out of total 112 deaths due to the infection in the state, 107 i.e. 96 per cent of the total deaths have been reported during Unlock 1, 2 and 3 phases in June, July and now August. 

Only 5 deaths were reported during the four lockdown periods in March, April and May.

Out of these, 85 per cent deaths have taken place in the three districts of Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar while 56 per cent of the total deaths are from Dehradun district alone. 

