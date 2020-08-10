STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 security personnel among 38 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

All, barring five, are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. 

Published: 10th August 2020 12:48 PM

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Thirty-eight more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 2,155 on Monday, a health official said.

Eleven of the fresh cases were reported in East Kameng district, five in East Siang, four in Lower Siang, three each in the Capital Complex region and West Siang and Tirap districts, two each in Anjaw, Papumpare, Tawang and Namsai and one in Upper Siang district, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"Twenty paramilitary personnel, including nine in East Kameng, three each in West Siang, East Siang and Tirap and one each in Anjaw and Papumpare districts, are among the new patients," he said.

All, barring five, are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, Jampa said.

Fifty-two more people have recovered from COVID-19 and they were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 670 active cases, while 1,482 people have recovered from COVID-19 and three died of it, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 104 active COVID-19 cases, followed by East Kameng (103), Namsai (101), Changlang (100) and East Siang (47), the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in Arunachal Pradesh has improved significantly as 698 people have been cured of the disease since August 1, he said.

The state has reported 673 fresh COVID-19 cases in August so far.

"A total of 286 security personnel have been diagnosed with the disease since August 1," Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 1,06,792 samples for COVID-19, including 1,921 on Sunday, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16.

The state registered its second case on May 24.

