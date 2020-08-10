STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
62,064 new COVID cases; 1,007 deaths take India's COVID-19 tally past 22-lakh mark

Published: 10th August 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to take nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at a medical camp in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent.

The case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry said.

There are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The total coronavirus cases now stands at 22,15,074, including 44,386 deaths, according to the ministry data.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

As many as 4,77,023 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total to 2,45,83,558, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

