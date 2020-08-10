STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

74-year-old COVID-19 victim buried on Nagpur civic land after cemetery's refusal

The victim, who was undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra since August 1, died on Sunday morning.

Published: 10th August 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 74-year-old man, who died of COVID-19, was buried on municipal land here after a local Christian cemetery said it would only allow burial of his ashes after cremation.

The victim, who was undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra since August 1, died on Sunday morning.

He was a member of the local Protestant church, his son told PTI.

The family approached the Jaripatka Christian Cemetery for burial.

However, a member of the cemetery's committee told them that the deceased's ashes could be buried there, citing the COVID-19 outbreak and the facility being located close to some residential premises, he said.

"We wanted a regular traditional burial without cremation (burning of body) for which we were not getting permission. They were reluctant for burial of a COVID-19 patient in the Jaripatka cemetery," he said.

It was getting late and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorities were waiting for the family's approval for the last rites of the deceased.

"So, we had to take a decision and they (NMC) were ready give us a burial place at their Mankapur crematorium premises. My father was buried there as per the Christian tradition," he said.

Jaripatka Christian Cemetery president Ganesh Barve told PTI that they had received a call from the deceased's family for his burial.

"The cemetery is situated in a residential locality and there was lack of space there due the rains. There was also a problem of digging the grave due to rains. We referred to them instances in which some COVID-19 patients were cremated at ghats and their ashes were buried in the cemetery as per Christian rituals," he said.

"We also gave them an option for burial at Bhandewadi cemetery, which is located in a little remote area. However, we did not get a call back from them," said Barve.

When contacted, a civic official said the Jaripatka cemetery was muddy and there was problem of digging the grave there.

Besides, the family was not getting permission for burial of the body at the cemetery.

"We provided them an alternative land for burial to which the family agreed. Graves of people from other faiths are also there,"he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Jaripatka Christian Cemetery Nagpur Coronavirus Death
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp