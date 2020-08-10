STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At meeting with PM Modi on Bihar floods, CM Nitish Kumar flags non-cooperation from Nepal

Kumar alleged non-cooperation from Nepal, from where several rivers originate, in managing floods that have ravaged the state's northern districts.

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about alleged non-cooperation from Nepal in managing floods that have ravaged the state's northern districts. Rivers originating in the neighbouring country have inundated several districts of the state.

At a meeting convened by the prime minister on flood situation in states hit by the calamity, Kumar said that the authorities in Bihar had "not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years" and sought the Centre's intervention on the matter.

"North Bihar gets ravaged by floods because of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal. In accordance with an agreement between India and Nepal, the water resources department of Bihar conducts the flood management work in the bordering areas. "But we have not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years," Kumar said in the meeting held via video conference.

