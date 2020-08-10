Big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self-reliance

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a push for indigenous defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday released a list of 101 defence items, including arms and missiles, that India will stop importing in a phased manner.

The list, prepared in consultation with all stakeholders, is expected to pump up domestic defence hardware industry with contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore over the next five to seven years.

Spokesperson for MoD Bharat Bhushan Babu said, "The list of 101 embargoed items also includes high technology weapon systems and is prepared after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including Army, Air Force, Navy, DRDO, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition/weapons/platforms/equipment within India.”

"This is a great opportunity for Indian defence industry," he said.

The ban on imports is planned to be implemented over a four-year period from 2020.