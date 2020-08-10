STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar IMA worried over doctors deaths due to COVID-19, suggests procuring HNFCs, Video Laryngoscopes

Quoting the findings of the research, Dr. Kumar said that symptomatic patients of COVID -19, if treated with High Flow Nasal Canellas, improve better and reduces the need for invasive ventilation. 

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

PATNA: Executive secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr. Ajay Kumar expressed an urgency to purchase the High Flow Nasal Canulas (HFNCs) and the Video Laryngoscopes with disposable blades in Bihar, which is witnessing a continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

“In the same way, the Video Laryngoscopes (VLs) with disposable blades also provides safety to the people of medical fraternity from direct exposure to infection”, he said, adding that the central ministry of health and family welfares has already instructed all states to make important instruments lime the HFNCs and the VLs available.

“The Patna AIIMS, which is the most advanced dedicated COVID hospital in Bihar, is lacking these essential items for the Covid-19 treatment”, he claimed. 

Requesting the state government, Dr. Kumar said that the government should start the process of procurement of these types of equipment along with other essential items advised by the central health ministry on an urgent basis. 

“These instruments, not only help in decreasing mortality but is also necessary for the prevention of infection”, he said. He also expressed serious concern over the deaths of doctors in Bihar wherein 19 doctors had succumbed to COVID-19 so far. 

“In such a situation where doctor working as frontline warriors of corona are dying, the purchasing of the HFNCs and the VLs like medical equipment on an urgent basis is the need of the hour”, he added.

