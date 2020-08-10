BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar dies of injuries sustained in militant attack in J-K's Budgam

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP OBC Morcha district president for central Kashmir Budgam Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at and critically injured by militants yesterday, succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Monday morning.

Najar, who had sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen and leg, succumbed to injuries in SMHS hospital in the morning today.

Najar was critically injured after militants fired from close range towards him near his residence at Mohiendpora in Budgam at around 5.30 am yesterday while he was on the morning walk.

Najar is the second BJP worker to be killed by militants since August 4. There have been three attacks on BJP workers by militants since August 4.

A BJP panch Arif Ahmad Shah was injured in militant firing in Kulgam in south Kashmir on August 4 while on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad Khanday was gunned down by militants in Kulgam.

Last month, BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother were gunned down by militants near their shop in Bandipora district.

After the targeting of BJP workers and leaders by militants in the Valley, many party workers have resigned. The party has also asked the government to provide security to its workers facing militant threat.