STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam slams Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for remarks on Sushant's kin

Raut had on Sunday claimed Rajput did not share good relations with his father, whose second marriage was not acceptable to the actor.

Published: 10th August 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (L) and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (L) and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday launched a veiled attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, accusing him of making "frivolous" statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and said the saffron party should show sensibility.

Nirupam also said each family has its own story, including those in the Sena. Raut had on Sunday claimed Rajput did not share good relations with his father, whose second marriage, the Shiv Sena leader added, was not acceptable to the actor.

He made the comments in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. Rajput (34) was found hanging in his Bandra home on June 14. Without naming Raut, Nirupam tweeted, "Shiv Sena's MP is making frivolous comments about #Sushant_Singh_Rajput's family. Each family has its own story. Those in the Shiv Sena too have many of them. But Sushant's death is a sensitive issue. Shiv Sena should show sensibility and not tuchchapan (triviality).

Writing in his column, Raut claimed, "His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjay Nirupam Sanjay Raut Sushant Singh Rajput Sammana Justice for SSR Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp