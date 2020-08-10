STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

High flow oxygen therapy— in which patients are given oxygen at the rate of about 60 litre per minute coupled with lying on the stomach by patients — has emerged as a preferred procedure.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over the last few months, hospitals have changed the way they are treating very Covid-19 patients.

Early in the pandemic, there was almost a rush to put patients with dangerously low oxygen levels on ventilators but nearly six months into the pandemic, doctors have learnt that it does not work—mostly.

Instead, a lesser known method of treatment for ICU patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, has taken the centrestage.

High flow oxygen therapy— in which patients are given oxygen at the rate of about 60 litre per minute coupled with lying on the stomach by patients — has emerged as a preferred procedure for ICU patients.

No wonder that domestic manufacturers are struggling to find takers in both government and private sectors.

With just about 40,000 ventilators, the unavailability of the crucial medical device was anticipated to be a major impediment in the fight against the disease. 

As part of the Central aid about 18,000 low cost ‘Made In India’ ventilators have been already provided to the states. But, as it turns out, for most part they have not even been used, say sources as the understanding about the disease has changed.

Critical care specialists, this newspaper spoke with, said that initially it was thought that in the worst case scenario, Covid-19 leads to severe pneumonia in some patients.

“We used to avoid non-invasive ventilation and high flow oxygen fearing it would increase the risk to healthcare workers,” said Dr Dipak Govil, a critical care specialist in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

As per the data released by the Health Ministry, less than 0.3% of the active cases were on ventilator.

“We are learning on the go and seem to be getting better in managing ICU patients without ventilators,” said Dr Dhruva Chowdhary, an intensivist in PGI, Rohtak.

Another ICU doctor in Mumbai said, “There was a research from New York which showed that up to 80% of the patients on ventilators did not recover and that particular paper kind of prompted doctors pin hopes on oxygen therapy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
High flow oxygen therapy Coronavirus COVID-19 Ventilators
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp