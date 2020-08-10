Hurt by 'under-qualified' jibe, Jharkhand's 10th pass Education Minister goes back to school

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Setting an example for others, Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, a matriculate, has enrolled in a school in Bokaro, which was set up by him in 2006, to complete his studies. Mahto said he has taken admission as an Inter-Arts student to remove the blot of being termed an 'under-qualified' education minister.

The Education Minister had passed the Class 10 board examinations in 1995 from Nehru High School at Telo in Bokaro, but could not pursue his studies further.

“Just after taking oath as a Cabinet Minister, I had decided that I will complete my Inter and Graduation degree while being the Education Minister as some people had asked what a minister, who is just a matriculate, can do for the state,” said the Minister.

“I took it personally and now, I will be pursuing the intermediate course, besides providing better and quality education to the children of this state,” said Mahto. In an appeal to the public, he said that even if they could not get education, they must ensure that their children get it as the government is prepared to provide all support to them.

Mahto said he will be taking admission in the Nawadih Devi Mahto Inter School in Bokaro. The institution was set up by him a year after becoming MLA for the first time in 2005.

“I would like to tell people that there is no age for learning and one can get education at any point of time as it only requires will power,” said Mahto. Taking admission in the institution is purely his own decision as he felt like pursuing his studies further, he added.

The Education Minister further added that to encourage children to continue their education, a provision has been made by the state government to give prize money of Rs 3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh respectively to the first, second and third toppers respectively in each of the three streams -- science, arts and commerce -- of the Intermediate course.

Mahto said he is determined to provide quality education to the children of Jharkhand and has passed an order on Monday to set up a model school with modern facilities on the lines of convent schools in each of the 4416 panchayats. Children from poor backgrounds will be provided quality education in these schools.

According to the Education Minister, the state government is mulling some tough decisions to improve the educational system in the state. He said that all government schools in Jharkhand will soon be transformed on the lines of schools in Delhi.

Mahto had earlier stressed on reserving government jobs only for students who have gone to government schools.