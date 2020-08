Maharashtra: Two girls die in Thane district after stack of plywood falls on them

By PTI

THANE: Two minor sisters died after a stack of plywood sheets fell on them at a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday when the girls were sleeping in their father's godown in Shil area of Thane, police inspector CJ Jadhav said.

He said that a dog jumped on the stack following which the plywood sheets fell on the girls, trapping them. "The girls, aged 9 and 11 years, were taken to a civic-run hospital where they died while undergoing treatment," he said.

He added that a case of accidental death was registered.