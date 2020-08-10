STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ready to help Pakistan, India within mandate on Kashmir issue: UNGA president-elect Volkan Bozkir

India has firmly told Pakistan that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India.

Published: 10th August 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir

United Nations General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: UN General Assembly president-elect Volkan Bozkir on Monday said that he is ready to help Pakistan and India within his mandate to resolve their differences on Kashmir issue if requested by both the parties.

Addressing a news conference along with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Bozkir said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was vital for sustainable peace in South Asia, and offered that he can help as per his mandate.

"If my assistance is requested by the parties, I will be ready to provide contributions within my mandate," he said.

New Delhi's long-held position has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there is no question of any mediation or intervention by any third party.

After India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and announced the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, Pakistan tried to internationalise the issue.

India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India.

Issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matter to India.

Bozkir, the first-ever Turkish national to be elected to the Office of the President of the UNGA, was slated to visit Pakistan on July 26-27 but the visit was postponed citing "some technical flight problems."

He also said that "regional security should be maintained through political and diplomatic means."

He added that all issues should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagements.

Bozkir comments came after he held detailed talks with Qureshi on different issues, including Kashmir.

The UNGA president-elect arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit at the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

Talking about his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bozkir called him "a well-known political figure in the world" who has a vision for the region and the world.

Khan during his meeting with Bozkir said the UN should play its role in addressing the situation in Kashmir.

Bozkir also talked about the unprecedented health challenge of COVID-19 which was a threat with social, political and economic consequences.

Earlier, Bozkir planted a sapling in the gardens of the foreign office building as part of the nationwide tree plantation drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir issue Volkan Bozkir UN General Assembly UNGA
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp