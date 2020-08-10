Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi meet in attempt to end Rajasthan crisis before assembly session

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Congress rebel Sachin Pilot met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in what is seen as an attempt to end the ongoing political crises just before the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session scheduled from August 14.

Sources say they were engaged in a discussion for over one and a half hours.

A formula to engineer Pilot's return to the Congress fold is being explored, but the party has made it clear that there will be no discussion about the post of Chief Minister. Sources also say that it has been stated that if Pilot wants to return, he will have to wait for some time before adjustments are made.

There was no official statement on the meeting from the Congress or from the Pilot group.

According to sources, the meeting was initiated by the High Command itself. It helped that all the MLAs of the Pilot group have repeatedly said their displeasure is not with the party, but with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The reasons for the reconciliation are two-fold. First, the Special Operations Group (SOG) has submitted the final report in the MLA horse-trading case. Second, the legislators are relieved by the removal of the sedition charges.

Significantly, the rebel MLAs, camped in Manesar for the past one month, have not been able to meet the Congress High Command and former president Rahul Gandhi even once. So, this meeting is considered to be very important. The MLAs from the rebel camp do not want to leave the Congress party.

Earlier, there was a demand that action be taken against the Sachin Pilot faction during the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaisalmer on Sunday. The MLAs of the Gehlot faction were the ones insisting on this. But the top Congress leaders in Delhi seem to be in a mood to reconcile with the rebel camp.

Earlier, the Congress State president Govind Singh Dotasara while talking to the media on Monday afternoon stated that state party unit is not in touch with the Pilot camp and the decision on them will be taken by the High Command. He also clarified that Ashok Gahlot will remain the Chief Minister for his entire term.

Meanwhile, unhappy over the developments in the Congress camp, the BJP left no opportunity to attack Congress on the issue.

"This has brought the real face of Congress in front of everyone . While clearly revealing the weaknesses of Congress High command. Rahul Gandhi is taking continuous U-turns on the issue. How will he be able to decide about Rajasthan? Congress has spent 10 crores on the boarding and lodging of MLAs, on this exercise," said Satish Poonia state BJP president.

