Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav coins new slogan for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Two years ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday coined a new poll slogan 22 mein bicycle (bicycle in 2022) and circulated it among his party leaders and workers.

Read in Hindi as "baaees mein bicycle" meaning "bicycle in 2022", the slogan was coined by Yadav on the anniversary of the 1942 August Kranti on Sunday.

Bicycle is also the election symbol of Samajwadi Party.

The SP chief's slogan figured in the name of a 12-page booklet titled: "August Kranti ki Samajwadi Disha 22 mein bicycle."

"On the lines of 1942 August Kranti movement during the freedom struggle, SP through ideological movement in 2022 is going to realise the dream of the freedom struggle. We should not leave any stone unturned for 2022.

The 'udghosh' (clarion call) will be "samajwadi sarkaar kaa kaam, janata ke naam (SP govt work -- dedicated to people)," said Yadav in a 12-page communication, circulated among party workers.

"Socialists played a leading role in August Kranti and JP Movement. Today, the Samajwadis (socialists) will unite to play their role for defending the values of the Constitution," he said.

"The BJP has embarked upon a destructive path. Today there is a clash of ideologies. On one side, there is a democracy, while on the other side, there is a mentality to show that one is above all. We have to decide, where we have to go," he said.