STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

500 people, 100 elephants die due to man-animal conflict: Government data

India has the largest number of wild Asian elephants, estimated at 29,964 — which is about 60 per cent of the species’ global population — according to the 2017 census by Project Elephant.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 500 people and 100 elephants die every year due to conflict with each other, while property worth millions are damaged, according to data by the Union Environment Ministry released on Monday.

India has the largest number of wild Asian elephants, estimated at 29,964 — which is about 60 per cent of the species’ global population — according to the 2017 census by Project Elephant.

Loss of natural habitat and fragmentation have been bringing wild elephants closer to human habitations, sparking human-elephant conflicts.

“Human habitation is impinging on the boundary of many Protected Areas and shrinking space, shortage of food often forces wild animals towards populated areas. Each year, human-elephant conflict results in about 500 human deaths while over 100 elephants die due to human-related activities, which include poaching for ivory or meat, poisoning, electrocution and collision with trains,” highlight a document ‘Best Practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India’.

Sanjay Kumar, director general (forest) said elephant population is rising, but what is very concerning is serious conflicts with humans reported in elephant-range states.

“They are migrating from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and in other areas, where they were not present before. New research methodologies are being looked at so that the migration to newer areas remain stable not only genetically but also they could have habitat to create the least conflicting environment,” he said.

‘EIA criticism premature’

Objections to the draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020 was unnecessary and premature, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for scrapping it.

“We have received thousands of suggestions which we welcome. We will consider those suggestions,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Project Elephant man-animal conflict
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp