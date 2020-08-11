STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal COVID-19 cases cross 1 lakh-mark; 49 fresh deaths reported

Published: 11th August 2020

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal breached the one lakh-mark on Tuesday to reach 1,01,390 after 2,931 new infections were reported, the state health department said.

The death toll also mounted to 2,149 with 49 fresh fatalities, the department said in a bulletin.

Of these 49 people, 47 died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Kolkata accounted for 18 deaths while nine fatalities were registered in North 24 Parganas, five each in Howrah and Murshidabad, three each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur, and one each in Darjeeling, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts.

Since Monday, 3,067 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 to 73,395.

The number of active cases is 25,846 now, the bulletin said.

It said that 711 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the city, followed by 643 in North 24 Parganas, 220 in South 24 Parganas, 156 in Howrah, 127 in Nadia, 117 in Malda, 115 in Hooghly, and 112 in Purba Medinipur.

The remaining 730 new cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 27,015 samples were tested in the state. So far, 11,59,211 such tests have been conducted in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, state minister Swapan Debnath tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health department officials said.

Debanath, who is the minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise and Textile, was keeping unwell for the last few days, and his swab sample was tested on Monday.

The 69-year-old MLA is suffering from breathing problem, said a doctor of state-run Beliaghata ID Hospital where he was admitted.

